National Assembly approves Rs 51.863 bln for Foreign Affairs Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly on Thursday approved the demand for grants worth over Rs 51.863 billion for Foreign Affairs Division to meet the expenditures during the financial year 2024-25.

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb moved two demands for grants which were approved by the House with majority of vote.

A total of 27 cut motions of opposition were rejected by the National Assembly.

