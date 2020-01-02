National Assembly body adopts bill to create Federal Govt Employees Housing Authority

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works Thursday recommended to pass "The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2019."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works Thursday recommended to pass "The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2019 ." During the meeting held under the chairmanship of Engineer Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, MNA, the committee was informed that the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) was mandated to arrange affordable residential accommodation to the employees of the federal government and other specified groups on the basis of no profit no loss. Its jurisdiction extends to whole of Pakistan

The foundation was not a regulatory body and it had to go through a lengthy process of seeking permissions and NOCs from different authorities for launching its projects, the committee was informed.

The maintenance of existing schemes was not possible until the foundation was not given the status of an authority.

The ministry also requested the committee to pass the said bill.

The committee therefore recommended that the National Assembly may pass the said bill.

Regarding "The Recovery of Mortgage-backed Security Bill, 2019", the committee was informed by the ministry that since "The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority" was running its business under the direct command of the prime minister, thus, the said bill should be considered by the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat.

The committee decided to refer the said Bill to the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat for consideration and report to the National Assembly.

Regarding the release of funds to the province of Sindh by the Government under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Program, the D.G (Pak-PWD) informed that the Steering Committee, headed by Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Defence, approved release of Rs. 34 billion in respect of 488 proposed development schemes of the Hon. MNAs under the said SDGs Program.

The committee directed the department to ensure execution of development schemes of all the MNAs belonging to the province of Sindh irrespective of their party affiliation.

Regarding the review of amendment in rule 15(2)(b) of the Accommodation Allocation Rule, 2002, concerning exclusion of the married son of a government servant, the committee was informed by the ministry that the case in question had been referred to Law and Justice Division for vetting.

Besides the Minister for Housing and Works, the meeting was attended by Anwar Taj, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, and Syed Agha Rafiullah, MNA/Members.

Senior officers of Ministry of Housing and Works, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation, Pak-PWD, Estate Office, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Law and Justice were also present in the meeting.