National Assembly body approves bill seeking amendment in Article 159 of Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday after detailed discussion recommended that the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 156) Moved by Naved Aamir Jeva should be passed by the Assembly.

The NA body under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana, unanimously confirmed the Minutes of previous meeting.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill,2021 (Article 11-A) Moved by Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 59) Moved by Mr. Jai Parkash and observed that the movers were not attending the Committee since last many meetings.

The Bills had been deferred number of times due to non-availability of Movers and after detail deliberations the Committee recommended that the Bills should not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 168) Moved by Ali Gohar and after detail deliberations and upon request of Mover the Committee recommended that the bill be deferred till its next meeting.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 59) Moved by Mohsin Dawar and after detail deliberations the Committee recommended that the bill should not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 62) Moved by Mohsin Dawar and after detail deliberations it recommended that the bill as amended by the committee upon recommendation of the Election Commission of Pakistan should be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the High Courts (Establishment) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 4) Moved by Mohsin Dawar and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, (Article 175-A, 177 & 182) Moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail and during detail deliberations it recommended that, the report regarding enhancement of number of judges and procedure for appointment of judges including the role of Parliamentary Committee, should be obtained from the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Bar Council and Ministry of Law and Justice should also prepare a the detailed working paper in this regard for consideration of the Committee.

The Committee also recommended to associate Director General Legal Aid and Justice Authority for his proposals in this regard. It was also recommended by the Committee that the Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and Director General Legal Aid and Justice Authority should be invited in the next meeting. The Committee recommended that the bills be deferred till next meeting.

The Committee considered the Legal Aid & Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 2, 6 & 9A) moved by Ms. Uzma Riaz and deferred the same till next meeting at request of Ministry of Law and Justice and non-availability of the Mover.

Members/MNAs/Movers Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Agha Hassan Baloch, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Naveed Aamir Jeva, Ali Gohar Khan, Mohsin Dawar, and Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, representatives of Ministry of Law and Justice, DG Legal Aid and Justice authority, along with their staff attended the meeting.