National Assembly body approves budgetary proposals of Power Division for FY 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Power Division on Monday unanimously approved the budgetary proposals amounting to Rs157,861 million of Power Division and its attached departments for the financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Power Division on Monday unanimously approved the budgetary proposals amounting to Rs157,861 million of Power Division and its attached departments for the financial year 2020-21.

The committee which met with Chaudhry Salik Hussain in the chair was briefed about project generation, demand-supply gap, transmission and distribution losses, circular debt, tariff reforms, theft control, removal of transmission constraints, fund subsidies, technological interventions, policy and plan.

Minister for Power Division Omer Ayub Khan told that demand analysis had been carried by the ministry for the first time, and letters of intent have been given for 105 power generation projects.

The committee also sought a comprehensive briefing on the IPPs, tariff rationalization and circular debt in the upcoming meeting.

The committee also unanimously passed the private member bill, "The regulation of generation transmission and distribution of electric power (Amendment) Bill, 2019".

The meeting was attended by MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Ghulam Bibi, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Saif Ur Rehman, Lal Chand, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Saira Bano, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Zahid Akram Durrani and mover of the bill Syed Agha Rafiullah and secretary, Ministry of Power Division along with senior officers of the relevant departments.