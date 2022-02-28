The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Monday recommended to approve all the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2022-23 and directed the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to provide the required funds to the Defence Ministry in better interest of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Monday recommended to approve all the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2022-23 and directed the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to provide the required funds to the Defence Ministry in better interest of the country.

The 17th meeting of the Standing Committee was held here chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Amjid Ali Khan.

While briefing, the Secretary, Ministry of Defence apprised the committee about 23 PSDP Projects amounting to Rs 35.9 billion, however, proposed demand was Rs 10.859 billion.

After having detailed deliberations, the committee recommended to approve all the PSDP budgetary proposals and directed the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to provide the required funds to the Ministry of Defence in the better interest of the country.

The committee dropped "The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020", moved by MNA Nusrat Wahid, due to unavailability of the Mover.

The Committee also deferred the "Point of Order regarding the Problem of Fisherman of Coastal belt of Karachi due to short term permit and restriction for fishing in the sea' (raised by MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah), due to unavailability of the Mover.

The Committee showed its displeasure over non-attendance of Ministry of Finance, thus, deferred the agenda regarding Issuance of Tax Notice by Cantonment board to Hon. MNAs till its next meeting.

Later, the Secretary, Ministry of Defence informed that the agenda regarding Schools issue in Cantonment Board was sub-juidice, therefore, the Committee dropped the said agenda.