National Assembly Body Approves MoHW Budgetary Proposals For Year 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 07:46 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works approved the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2022-23 of Ministry of Housing and work (MoHW).

The Standing Committee met here under the Chairmanship of Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, to scrutinize the budgetary proposals relating to PSDP for the financial year 2022-23 of MoHW and its attached departments/sub-ordinate offices.

The body directed the ministry that all those development schemes "Ongoing or Suspended" having more than 50 percent work done, should be given priority and got completed in the larger public interest.

The ministry placed before the committee, 445 schemes of four different categories with estimated cost worth Rs 185,496.165 million.

There were 60 Ongoing, 35 Suspended, 345 New and 5 Under Approval in these 445 schemes.

The committee also directed the Director General, Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and the Senior Chief (Tech/PP&H), Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, to review all these 445 schemes, prioritize them with special reference to those belonging to the socially backward areas and submit report to the committee within one week.

The Minister for Housing and Works assured the committee his fullest support in discharge of its oversight functions and compliance of committees' recommendations. He also agreed that the projects near to completion would be given priority in terms of financial and administrative support.

Besides, the minister, the meeting was also attended by MNAs including Mehboob Shah, Malik Anwar Taj, Sajid Khan, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich, Zille Huma, Wajiha Qamar, Salahuddin, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli and Syed Mehmood Shah. The senior officers of the Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of Finance, Pakistan Public Works Department, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Estate Office, were also present in the meeting.

