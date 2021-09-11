UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body Approves 'The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:13 AM

National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021'

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday received a detailed briefing on management and overall performance of Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday received a detailed briefing on management and overall performance of Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The committee unanimously approved 'The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021' and 'The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021'.

The committee also approved 'The Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2021'.

Earlier, members of the committee were of the view that Director-General Health and DG Nursing should be included from all provinces in Pakistan Nursing Council.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that only representatives from three civil society organizations will be included in the Pakistan Nursing Council while no parliamentarian will be part of this council.

The committee members discussed the matter regarding problems of medical students of erstwhile FATA for admission in medical colleges while a comprehensive report on the implementation status of the previous recommendations of the committee was also submitted.

