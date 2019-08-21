National Assembly body asks for suggestions on parliamentarians' airfare conversion into credit cards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Wednesday asked Pakistan International Airlines ( PIA ) along with relevant NA officials to propose their recommendations regarding conversion of air tickets into credit cards.

The committee suggested that Joint Secretary (Administration), Deputy Secretary (Services) of the National Assembly and Chief Commercial Officer, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will propose their recommendations regarding conversion of air tickets and vouchers into credit cards for parliamentarians.

Member National Assembly from PPP Dr Nafisa Shah apprised the committee about the salient features of her proposed amendments in rules 69, 122 and 244.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, said that amendments in rule No 69 of the rules of procedure and the conduct of business have already been recommended by the committee for further approval of the National Assembly.

Admiring the efforts of Dr Nafisa Shah for strengthening the legislative business in NA, Committee unanimously recommended that amendments in rules 122 and 244 proposed by Dr Nafisa Shah may be forwarded to NA Speaker for further deliberation in the House.

Discussing the question of privilege raised by MNA Faheem Khan the committee called Home Secretary and Inspector General of Sindh Police, in next meeting, regarding withdrawal of security of the honourable member. DIG Sindh Police briefed the committee in that regard.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Ch Abid Raza, Faheem Khan, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Dr Nafisa Shah along with members and officials of the attached departments.