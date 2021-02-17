National Assembly body asks Law ministry to constitute joint housing scheme for judicial employees

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday asked the law ministry to constitute a joint housing scheme for all judicial employees without discrimination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday asked the law ministry to constitute a joint housing scheme for all judicial employees without discrimination.

The NA body met here chaired by Riaz Fatyana. The committee considered budgetary proposal of the ministry of law and justice relating to the public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2021-22.

The committee unanimously approved the PSDP for the financial year with recommendations that the law ministry should establish a joint housing scheme for all judicial employees without discrimination including to the employees of Supreme Court of Pakistan, High Courts, Federal Shariat Court and District and Session courts.

The committee asked the law ministry to brief in any of next meeting about implementation status of article 38 of the constitution with special reference to the issue of housing.

It also recommended that the ministry should take care of all the private individuals whose land was going to be acquired for the projects under PSDP.

The ministry should take care of the rights of the owners regarding timely provision of adequate market based compensation to them, it added.

The committee also considered the registration act (Amendment) Bill 2021 and deferred it with recommendations that the law ministry should take up proposals in bill by keeping in view the recommendations of law reform committee and also discussed the proposed amendment with ministry of Interior within two weeks and brief the committee about the issue that either object of the bill could be addressed through rules or there was an amendment required as proposed in the bill.

The committee considered the specific relief act (amendment) Bill 2021 and deferred with recommendations to the law ministry to reconsider and re-draft the bill to address the objective of its mover Javed Hussnain.

The committee also recommended that letter on behalf of the committee should be written to all provincial governments including GB and AJK recommending them to use and adopt the law of succession certificate and letter of inheritance as legislative by the federal government for expeditious disposal of disputes regarding inheritance.

The committee considered the legal aid and justice authority (amendment) Bill 2020 (Section 2, 6 and 9-A) and deferred the matter till next meeting due to the fact that in the previous meeting the committee had directed the law ministry to discuss the proposed amendments with mover Uzma Riaz along with representatives of ministry of Human Rights. According to MoHR the objects as proposed in the bill had already been covered under the existing law. The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the law ministry's performance and directed it to cooperate with the mover and comply with the previous recommendations of the committee within two weeks.

Members including Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Malik Muhammad Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shanila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Hussain Tariq, Dr Nafees Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Alia Kamran, Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Javaid Hussnain and Ms Uzma Riaz attended the meeting.