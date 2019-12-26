National Assembly body calls for end to gas load shedding

Member National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan on Thursday warned Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) to take concrete steps to end gas load shedding otherwise things will get out of control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan on Thursday warned Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited ( SNGPL ) to take concrete steps to end gas load shedding otherwise things will get out of control.

"People are calling us for strikes and roadblocks, how long we can resist them", he said during the 6th meeting of the Standing Committee on Energy under the Chairmanship of Dr. Imran Khattak, MNA.

The Chairman and Members of the Committee expressed annoyance on the continuous load shedding of gas in different parts of the country.

The Ministry said that due to the current cold spell, the consumption of the gas has been increased and the companies have to adjust the gas supply to the domestic consumers as well as to the Power sector, in spite of the fact that 11.

6 percent of more gas has been injected in the system.

The Committee directed the Secretary and concerned officials to address the concerns of the people on priority.

The Committee asked the Secretary to address the concerns of elected representatives regarding their development schemes.

The Committee also directed the Ministry to complete the process of shifting the Head Office of SNGPL to Islamabad without any further delay.

The Committee also expressed displeasure on the absence of Secretary Power Division and officers without any justification or reason.

The Committee took exception of it and referred the matter to the Speaker as it tantamount to the breach of privilege of the Committee as well as the Parliament.