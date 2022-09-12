National Assembly body calls representatives of PBC, SCBAP, JCP to attend next meeting

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday has asked the representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Supreme court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) and Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to attend the next meeting along with reports in writing on Supreme Court Number of Judges (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration by the Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday has asked the representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Supreme court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) and Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to attend the next meeting along with reports in writing on Supreme Court Number of Judges (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration by the Committee. The Bill was moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail in the House.

Chaired by Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, the Committee confirmed the Minutes of the previous meeting and expressed satisfaction over agenda No. 2.

The Committee also considered the Bills, Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill,2022; The Public Properties (Removal of Encroachment) Ordinance,2021 (Government Bills), and deferred the same.

The Committee considered the Railway (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill); and recommended with majority that the Bill as amended may be passed by the Assembly. However, Ms. Aliya Kamran submitted her note of dissent.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 175-A,177 & 182) moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail and after detailed deliberations the Ministry and shared the draft under consideration of the Parliamentary Committee constituted by the Senate.

The Committee deferred the same for further deliberations.

The Committee considered the Bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 24-A) moved by Khurram Dastgir MNA, and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 168) moved by Ali Gohar Khan, MNA, and recommended that the same should not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section 5) moved by Ms. Shahida Rehmani, MNA after detailed deliberations recommended that the Bill should be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee did not consider the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 140-A) moved by Ms. Kishwar Zehra MNA, and differed the same due to the non-availability of the mover.

Members, MNAs and Movers Usman Ibraheem, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Minister for Law and Justice, Secretary Law and Justice, Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, Advisor Ministry of Railways, Joint Secretary Ministry of Interior, Joint Director Law ANF, along with their staff attended the meeting.