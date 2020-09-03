UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Condemns Pallet Gun Firing On Muharram Procession In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:05 PM

National Assembly body condemns pallet gun firing on Muharram procession in IIOJK

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Thursday condemned the use of pallet guns and tear gas by the occupied forces on the mourners of Muharram procession in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Thursday condemned the use of pallet guns and tear gas by the occupied forces on the mourners of Muharram procession in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Committee unanimously passed a resolution demanding the United Nations Security Council, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and human rights organization's role for the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

The resolution was presented by Nawabzada Iftikhar.

Indian armed forces in IIOJK on August 29 used tear gas and fired pellet guns on mourners as they tried to take out Muharram processions in Srinagar.

The Committee that met here with Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan in the chair appreciated the courage and sacrifices of valiant Kashmiris for showing resistance against Indian oppression for the last seven decades.

The officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs while briefing on new political map and current situation of IIOJK apprised the Committee that the government had issued a new political map on August, 04, 2020, earlier there was an administrative map.

After August, 05, 2020, India issued a new map in which it showed Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as their own part. By issuing a new map Pakistan rejected India's stance that Kashmir is their part, the official said, adding that Pakistan's position on Kashmir always been according to UN resolutions and the entire nation and institutions were united on Kashmir dispute.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Saleem Rehman, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Rubina Jamil, Ghazala Saifi, Jamshed Thomas, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Shamim Ara Panhwar, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan along with senior officials of the Kashmir Ministry and its attached departments.

