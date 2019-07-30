UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Decides To Discuss Court Stay Order In Favour Of Cement Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:37 PM

National Assembly body decides to discuss court stay order in favour of Cement Industry

National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance has decided to deliberate on Lahore High Court's stay order against Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) penalty imposed on cement manufacturers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance has decided to deliberate on Lahore High Court's stay order against Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) penalty imposed on cement manufacturers.In 2009, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Federal government orgnanisation imposed huge penalties of around Rs 6.352 billion on 20 cement manufacturers including some top companies owned by influential groups involved in cartelisation for earning windfall profits.

Retaliating the CCP, the Association of Cement Manufacturers Association filed a suit against in Lahore High Court and challenged the authority of Competition Commission.The learned judge of Lahore High Court given stay order in the favour of Cement Manufacturers, and still unable to decide the case.Standing Committee has also decided to discuss on the conduct and character of concerned judge, in this regard committee has also written letter to Apex Court.

