National Assembly Body Defers Constitution Amendment Bill Till Next Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday deferred the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 20l9 (Ordinance No XXVII of 2019) (Govemment Bill) at the request of the ministry till its next meeting.

The NA body met here under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana.

The committee also disposed of the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission, Ordinance No. XXlll of 20l9 over withdrawal by the ministry.

The committee discussed the lnternational Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance No. Vl of 2020 (Govemment Bill) and after detail deliberation recommended with majority that the bill should be passed by the assembly.

The committee discussed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Third schedule) moved by Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and after detail deliberation recommended with majority that the bill should not be passed by the assembly.

The committee also discussed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 20l9 (Article 179) moved by Amjad Ali Khan and after detail deliberations deferred the bill till its next meeting with observation that the opinion of all four provinces be obtained to proceed further in the matter.

The committee also deferred other bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 20l9 (Article 89), the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 20I9 (Article l40B), the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article 251) and "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article 25A), the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 20l9 (Amendment in Article 5l), Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Section 5) and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article l40A) due to non-availability of movers.

The committee also canceled the meeting scheduled to be held on October 22.

Members/ movers Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Kishwer Zehra, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Sher Ali Arbab, Shunila Ruth, Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Hussain Tariq, Dr Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aliya Krmran, Amjad Ali Khan, Javed Husnain, Junaid Akbar and Minister for Law and Justice besides the Ministry of Law and Justice secretary along with their staff attended the meeting.

