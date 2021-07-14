National Assembly body defers Protection of Parents Bill till next meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday after detailed deliberations deferred the Protection of Parents Bill, 2021 (Ordinance No. XII of 2021) (Government Bill) with recommendations to improve the Bill in the light of observations of the Committee.

The NA body met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana.

The Committee did not considered the Bills "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 69), "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Insertion of Article 11-A), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 1, 51 & 106), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-37), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-36) and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 51 and 106) due to non availability of movers.

Members/MNAs Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Dr. Nafeesa shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran and Mohsin Dawar, Secretary of Ministry of Law and Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, along with their staff attended the meeting.