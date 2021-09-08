National Assembly body defers Protection of Parents bill till next meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday considered the Protection of Parents Bill, 2021 (Ordinance No. XII) of 2021 (Government Bill) and after discussions deferred it till next meeting on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday considered the Protection of Parents Bill, 2021 (Ordinance No. XII) of 2021 (Government Bill) and after discussions deferred it till next meeting on Thursday.

The NA body met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana.

Members/MNAs Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, MS. Kishwar Zehra, Ms. Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Syed Javed Husnain, Naveed Amir Jeeva, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Minister for Law and Justice, the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and representatives of Ministry of Human Rights along with their staff attended the meeting.

The Committee unanimously confirmed the Minutes of previous meeting held on August 26.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020(Section 2, 6, & 9A) and after detailed discussion it was brought to the notice of the Committee that the meeting of the Mover with Minister for Law and justice, as per directions of the Committee was still awaited. Hence the Committee deferred the same till next meeting.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 11 and 25A) the Bill was deferred till tomorrow on request of the mover.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 185) and after discussion deferred the same.

The Committee also considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 185) and deferred the bill till next meeting.