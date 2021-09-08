UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body Defers Protection Of Parents Bill Till Next Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:27 PM

National Assembly body defers Protection of Parents bill till next meeting

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday considered the Protection of Parents Bill, 2021 (Ordinance No. XII) of 2021 (Government Bill) and after discussions deferred it till next meeting on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday considered the Protection of Parents Bill, 2021 (Ordinance No. XII) of 2021 (Government Bill) and after discussions deferred it till next meeting on Thursday.

The NA body met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana.

Members/MNAs Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, MS. Kishwar Zehra, Ms. Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Syed Javed Husnain, Naveed Amir Jeeva, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Minister for Law and Justice, the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and representatives of Ministry of Human Rights along with their staff attended the meeting.

The Committee unanimously confirmed the Minutes of previous meeting held on August 26.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020(Section 2, 6, & 9A) and after detailed discussion it was brought to the notice of the Committee that the meeting of the Mover with Minister for Law and justice, as per directions of the Committee was still awaited. Hence the Committee deferred the same till next meeting.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 11 and 25A) the Bill was deferred till tomorrow on request of the mover.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 185) and after discussion deferred the same.

The Committee also considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 185) and deferred the bill till next meeting.

Related Topics

National Assembly Same August 2020 Government

Recent Stories

UAE, a safe destination for global investments dur ..

UAE, a safe destination for global investments during economic uncertainty

30 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss parliamentary and economic coo ..

45 minutes ago
 Ukraine Seeks to Impose New Sanctions Over Crimean ..

Ukraine Seeks to Impose New Sanctions Over Crimean Bridge's Construction

3 minutes ago
 Somalia stand-off plunges country into fresh crisi ..

Somalia stand-off plunges country into fresh crisis

3 minutes ago
 Tigray rebels massacre 125 villagers in Ethiopia's ..

Tigray rebels massacre 125 villagers in Ethiopia's Amhara: doctors

3 minutes ago
 RPO's Khuli Kutcheries; 1171 citizens provided rel ..

RPO's Khuli Kutcheries; 1171 citizens provided relief in August

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.