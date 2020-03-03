National Assembly body directs CDA to expedite layout plan approval of NA employees Housing society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Assembly Standing Committee on House and Library has directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to expedite the process of approval of layout plan submitted by Federal Employees Housing Cooperative Society (FECHS) so that the possession of the plots could be handed over to the Employees of National Assembly and Senate who had deposited their hard earn savings with the Society since long

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on House and library has directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to expedite the process of approval of layout plan submitted by Federal Employees Housing Cooperative Society (FECHS) so that the possession of the plots could be handed over to the Employees of National Assembly and Senate who had deposited their hard earn savings with the Society since long.

President FECHS apprised the Committee chaired by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri that all the relevant documents for the layout plan had been submitted with CDA and upon the approval by the authority, the development work would be initiated.

He assured that possession of the plots would be handed over to the allotees within reasonable time subject approval of CDA. The Chairman, CDA assured the Committee that approval of layout plan would be accorded after scrutiny of the documents submitted by the FECHS within a week.

While discussing the present state of construction of the additional block of Parliament Lodges comprising of 104-family suites and servant quarters, the Committee expressed its deep concern on the inordinate delay in completion of the said project.

The Members of the Committee were of the view that that inordinate delay had increased cost of the construction manifold.

The Committee directed CDA to take measures to get the work done without further delay. The Chairman CDA said that the construction work had been delayed adding to residential problems of the Parliamentarians.

He assured the Committee that hiring of consultant for the project would be completed within a month and tenders would be floated for getting the remaining work done.

He requested the Committee to call representative of the Finance Division in its next meeting to discuss the impediments in release of required funds.

The Committee directed the Parliament Cafeteria management to provide hygienic and quality food to the Parliamentarians, their guests, staff of the both the Secretariats and representatives of the media besides ensuring cleanliness in the premises of the Cafeteria. The Committee also directed CDA to check the seepage issues in the Parliament House and lodges besides ensuring cleanliness and provision of potable water at both the premises. The Members complained about the rodents and termite issue at Parliament Lodges. They termed the recent termite proofing a sheer wastage of public money. The Committee was apprised that necessary formalities were being carried out to get the lodges termite and rodent free.

While discussing the report regarding recent fire incident in suite of a member at Parliament Lodges, the Committee said that CDA should upgrade its fire extinguishing system to avert such incidents in future. The Committee was of the view that the servants of the Members should be extra cautious and should not place clothes or inflammable stuff near the gysers and heaters. The Director CDA apprised the Committee that the inquiry conducted into the fire incident revealed that the fire originated from a water gyser and spread to other area of the suite no.A-302. He said that damages to the suite had been accessed to the tune of Rs.3.905 million and the renovation work would be carried out.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Wajiha Akram, Ms. Munawara Bibi Baloch, Ms. Kishwar Zahra, Ms. Rubina Irfan, Ms. Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Ms. Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Ms. Nasiba Channa, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Special Invitee, Chairman CDA, Additional Secretary (A) National Assembly Secretariat and senior officer from CDA and National Assembly secretariat.