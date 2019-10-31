National Assembly Body directs DRAP for performance re-evaluation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Sub-Committee National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday directed Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to further evaluate its performance and ensure quality of raw materials used for medicines.

The meeting of sub-committee was held here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Convener Committee Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema.

The committee discussed in details the quality assurance of raw materials and end products, registration of pharmaceutical companies, drugs and pricing of drugs.

The convener expressed concerns over the increase in the prices of drugs and recommended to rationalize its prices.

The meeting was also attended by other members of the committee including MNAs Jai Parkash, Ramesh Lal and Prof. Shahnaz Naseer Baloch.

Senior officials of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and coordination and DRAP also attended the meeting.