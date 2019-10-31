UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body Directs DRAP For Performance Re-evaluation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:25 PM

National Assembly Body directs DRAP for performance re-evaluation

The Sub-Committee National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday directed Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to further evaluate its performance and ensure quality of raw materials used for medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Sub-Committee National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday directed Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to further evaluate its performance and ensure quality of raw materials used for medicines.

The meeting of sub-committee was held here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Convener Committee Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema.

The committee discussed in details the quality assurance of raw materials and end products, registration of pharmaceutical companies, drugs and pricing of drugs.

The convener expressed concerns over the increase in the prices of drugs and recommended to rationalize its prices.

The meeting was also attended by other members of the committee including MNAs Jai Parkash, Ramesh Lal and Prof. Shahnaz Naseer Baloch.

Senior officials of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and coordination and DRAP also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Drugs Parliament

Recent Stories

Naseem, Sarfaraz shine on final day as Sindh secur ..

2 minutes ago

Abdul Fasih, Saim score centuries in National U19 ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Emphasizes the Importance of Science, Technolo ..

12 minutes ago

Japan&#039;s tourism organisation signs MoC with E ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Belgian life scien ..

16 minutes ago

OIC condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Soldiers i ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.