National Assembly body directs DRAP to provide comparison list of 94 medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Wednesday directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to provide the comparison list of 94 medicines.

The committee meeting which was held under the Chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Magsi, expressed serious concern over the insulting behavior by the administration of National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) hospital, Islamabad during visit of delegation of parliamentarians.

The MNAs visited on the direction of the Standing Committee to evaluate the performance of the staff and witness the on-ground realities.

The committee directed the ministry to suspend the Executive Director and Deputy Director, NIRM hospital and hold inquiry against them by considering the terms of reference.

The inquiry will find out the reasons and motives behind the exaggerated and illegal response to the visit of facts finding committee of the members of National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services on the part of the hospital administration.

The inquiry will also find out the factors responsible for the hostile environment in the hospital, which have grievously been causing damage to the well-being of the patients and the institution and to explore ways and means to fully utilize the potential of the institution and further increase its capacity.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Dr. Haider Ali Khan, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Jai Parkash, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Dr. Seemi Bukhari, Ms. Fouzia Behram, Ms. Aliya Hamza Malik, Prof. Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Darshan, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ramesh Lal, Ms. Shams-un-Nisa besides the movers Ms. Nafeesa Inayat Ullah Khan Khattak, and Ms. Zille Huma.