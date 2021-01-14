National Assembly body directs for paying compensation to the Dadhocha dam affectees as per market rate

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thursday directed the concerned authorities to pay compensation amount to the affectees of Dadhocha Dam according to the market rate

The Committee which met with Nawab Yousaf Talpur in the Chair through video link discussed grievance of the affectees of Dadhocha dam, present water position of Tarbela and Mangla dams viz a viz provincial indent, expected water shortage in next year etc.

The committee also directed the Engineers of Federal Flood Commission (FFC) and Irrigation Department, Punjab to submit a report on Bund and Guide Wall constructed on left bank of river Indus in the area of Bhakkar.

The Standing Committee was informed that initially it was decided to acquire 18500 kanals of land, however, now the Government has decided to acquire 16000 kanals of land for Dadhocha Dam.

The Standing Committee was apprised that Government was acquiring most of the land at the rate of Rs. 65000/- per kanal and some lands at the rate of Rs. 95000/- per kanal.

The public, especially the poor villagers of the area have expressed their deep concerns.

The Standing Committee was apprised that in the area of Dadhocha Dam plot of one kanal was being sold in Rs. 4 million. However, after the provision of facilities like electricity and gas the rate of a plot of 200 meter was around Rs. 3 to 4 million.

The Standing Committee was briefed that due to mutual connivance of land mafia and revenue department of district Rawalpindi the price of land on mutations of the area of Dadhocha Dam has been written like Rs. 20000/- per kanal to Rs. 50000/- per kanal, which incurred billion of rupees loss to the Government.

So, the Standing Committee directed that the affectees of Dadhocha Dam be paid compensation against their lands and the buildings as per market rate and report be submitted to the Committee before next meeting.

The Standing Committee was informed that a Guide Wall was constructed near the Bund situated at left bank of river Indus (district Bhakkar) which was misuse of money.

So, the Standing Committee has already directed the Engineers of Federal Flood Commission and Irrigation Department, Punjab to submit a report on Bund and Guide Wall constructed on left bank of river Indus and fix the responsibility for wrong designing.

The representative of Ministry of Water Resources informed that the meeting had already been convened and its report would be submitted to the Committee in few days.

The Standing Committee directed that the report be submitted forthwith.

The Standing Committee was informed that all of the Provinces were receiving water as per their demand. However, due to excess availability of water Sindh was receiving more water than its demand. On a question by the Committee it was informed that Sindh was presently demanding 10,000 cusecs water but due to rains in upper part of catchment areas, Sindh was receiving 20,000 cusecs.

Punjab and Balochistan were receiving water according to their indents which is 19,900 and 4000 cusecs of water.

The meeting was attending by Members National Assembly (MNAs) Ali Nawaz Awan, Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich, Ms. Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Riaz-ul-Haq and Afreen Khan. Ch. Shokat Ali Bhatti and officers from Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation Departments of Punjab, KPK and Sindh, WAPDA, Federal Flood Commission, Small Dams Organization, Punjab, Chairman and Members IRSA and District Administration of Rawalpindi and other senior officers.