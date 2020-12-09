National Assembly body directs HEC to ensure provision of clean water in all universities

National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurance on Wednesday directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to ensure provision of clean drinking water in all universities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 )

This direction was given during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Government Assurances held under the Chairmanship of Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, MNA and Chief Whip of Ruling Party.

The committee was informed that the PTVC administration had not paid honoraria to anyone of those employees who served during the budget sessions of the National Assembly in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The committee showed its serious displeasure and decided that serious action will be taken against the concerned officials of the administration of PTVC who did not comply the directions of the Standing Committee.

The committee was informed that the National Assembly passed a resolution, moved by Shahida Rehmani, MNA, unanimously, on 18th September 2018. Despite the passage of two years and several reminders the Higher Education Commission did not implement the resolution.

The representative of Higher Education Commission assured the Standing Committee that they would submit a comprehensive plan before the committee within three weeks. Moreover, the standing committee was apprised that Saylani Welfare Trust was interested to install water filtration plant in all of the universities across the country.

The committee directed that a comprehensive work plan be prepared and a compliance report be furnished to the Committee within three weeks. The committee considered the assurance given by Ministry of Law and Justice.