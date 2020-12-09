UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body Directs HEC To Ensure Provision Of Clean Water In All Universities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:36 PM

National Assembly body directs HEC to ensure provision of clean water in all universities

National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurance on Wednesday directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to ensure provision of clean drinking water in all universities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurance on Wednesday directed the Higher education Commission (HEC) to ensure provision of clean drinking water in all universities of the country.

This direction was given during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Government Assurances held under the Chairmanship of Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, MNA and Chief Whip of Ruling Party.

The committee was informed that the PTVC administration had not paid honoraria to anyone of those employees who served during the budget sessions of the National Assembly in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The committee showed its serious displeasure and decided that serious action will be taken against the concerned officials of the administration of PTVC who did not comply the directions of the Standing Committee.

The committee was informed that the National Assembly passed a resolution, moved by Shahida Rehmani, MNA, unanimously, on 18th September 2018. Despite the passage of two years and several reminders the Higher Education Commission did not implement the resolution.

The representative of Higher Education Commission assured the Standing Committee that they would submit a comprehensive plan before the committee within three weeks. Moreover, the standing committee was apprised that Saylani Welfare Trust was interested to install water filtration plant in all of the universities across the country.

The committee directed that a comprehensive work plan be prepared and a compliance report be furnished to the Committee within three weeks. The committee considered the assurance given by Ministry of Law and Justice.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Water Budget September HEC 2018 All Government

Recent Stories

DHA inaugurates new medical fitness, occupational ..

10 minutes ago

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘ ..

24 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA st ..

25 minutes ago

Street criminal and three thieves held, weapons re ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus lays bare divisions in society: UN rig ..

3 minutes ago

Qul, Quran Khawani of Sufi Niaz held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.