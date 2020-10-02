UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Directs Law Ministry To Finalize Draft Of Rules Of FJA In A Month

Fri 02nd October 2020

Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) Director General (DG) Hayat Ali Shah Friday briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice and informed that the high courts nominate district judges for the training courses

The committee met here under the Convenership of Syed Naveed Qamar. Members/ Movers Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Kishwer Zebra, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Agha Hasan Baloch, Shunila Ruth, Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibrahim, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Hussain Tariq, Dr Nafisa Shah, Aliya Kamran, Ministry of Law and Justice secretary and Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) director general (DG) along with their staff attended the meeting.

The FJA DG briefed about working and performance of the academy.

Syed Naveed Qamar asked the FJA DG about the formation of academy's rules.

The DG responded that the draft of rules were pending with the law ministry.

The committee directed the law ministry to finalize the draft of rules within a month.

He said judges were given an environment during the training so that they did not come under pressure. Due to the paucity of the time, the committee deferred further briefing till its next meeting.

The committee considered the bill "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 179)" and due to non-availability of the mover the committee decided to defer the same till its next meeting.

The committee considered the Bills "The Recognition and Enforcement (Arbitration Agreements and Foreign Arbitral Awards) (Amendment) Bill, 2019", "The Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment in Article 22)" and "The Defamation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, moved by Amjad All Khan".

After detail deliberations, it was observed by the committee that similar bills had already been referred by the speaker to the Legislative Drafting Council of National Assembly, hence, the same was also forwarded for consideration and decision of council along with other similar bills.

