National Assembly body directs Pakistan Post to retrieve encroached property

Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Expressing concern over the illegal encroachments of the properties of Pakistan Post the National Assembly Standing Committee on Postal Services directed Pakistan Post to retrieve the encroached property from the encroachers.

The committee meeting chaired by Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry directed the officials to take strict action against the encroachers and do not spare the encroacher who have occupied illegally the properties of Pakistan post.

The meeting was held at parliament house on Thursday was attended by the MNAs including Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Faiz Ullah, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Tahir Iqbal, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Muhammad Anwar and officials of the Pakistan Post.

The officials of the Pakistan post told the committee that the total 281 properties of postal department have been encroached across the country and Karachi metropolitan city was topping the encroachments with 148 illegal occupations.

The committee decided to conduct the inquiry against both the encroachers and the Pakistan post posted officers also.

The committee also discussed the loss and fraud cases in the department during the last five years.

The officials told the committee in briefing that 351 cases of embezzlement, theft, dacoity and robbery were registered from July 2014 to June 2019.

They said that total Rs 124.04 million has been recovered out of Rs 455.32 million losses as the 27.24 per cent of the total lost, adding that the 67 cases have been sent to the law enforcement agencies.

They also told the committee that 868 employees involved in fraud and removed 227 employees from the department over the involvement in fraud and dacoity.

The committee decided to write a letter to security agencies requesting to resolve the cases as soon as possible.

Member National Assembly Tahir Iqbal suggested that to build the commercial buildings on the vacant plots of Pakistan post for generating more revenue.

MNA Munawara Bibi Baloch directed the Pakistan's post official to focus the less developed area of the country and facilitate the people of far-flung areas.

