National Assembly body directs PBC to devise formula for enhancement of seats of bar councils

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday discussed the "The Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020(Section 5)" and after detail deliberations referred the matter to the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) with recommendations to finally devise a proper formula after consultation for enhancement of seats of the Bar Councils

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday discussed the "The Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020(Section 5)" and after detail deliberations referred the matter to the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) with recommendations to finally devise a proper formula after consultation for enhancement of seats of the Bar Councils.

The NA body met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana.

The committee directed the PBC that the proposal for enhancement must contained renationalized formula.

The committee directed the PBC to must sent recommendations within 60 days positively.

The committee also unanimously approved the incorporation of the new section in the given Act, about streamlining the elections for all Bar Associations.

The committee did not consider the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 11 and 25A) due to non-availability of the mover.

The committee considered the Bill "The High Courts (Establishment) (Amendment) Bill and referred the same to the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, with recommendation that it would provide a comprehensive formula for enhancement of number of judges in all provinces, based on rationalize formula by keeping in view the number of pending cases. Recommendations of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan should reach the committee within one month.

It was also recommended by the committee that the Ministry of Law and Justice should provide details about the total number of posts of judges in High Courts and Supreme Courts along with pending cases before each court in 30 days.

The committee considered the Bill "The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 2, 6, & 9A) and deferred the same with recommendation that, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice should arrange a meeting of the mover with Minister for Law and justice for discussion on the bill.

The committee considered the Bill "The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021and after detail deliberations, it unanimously recommended that the bill as amended by the committee should be passed by the Assembly.

The committee considered the agenda, Discussion on Judicial Reforms, it was recommended by the committee that the Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council, and Ministry should provide proposals to the committee in writing for the fair and competition-based process of recruitment of Judges in Pakistan.

Members/Movers/MNAs Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Dr. Nafeesa shah, Ms. Aliya Kamran and Mohsin Dawar, Sher Akbar Khan, Ms.Uzma Riaz, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Representatives of Ministry of Human Rights, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, President Islamabad High Court Bar Association, along with their staff attended the meeting.