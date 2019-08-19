National Assembly body directs PMB to extend its facilities to less developed districts

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Monday directed the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to extend its facilities to all less developed districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Assembly 's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Monday directed the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to extend its facilities to all less developed districts of the country.

The committee, which met here at the Parliament House with Syed Amin-ul-Haque in the chair, while appreciating the PBM's performance, asked it to enhance its public outreach in all the districts so that the maximum number of the destitute could benefit.

The committee also recommended for initiation of a programme for the rehabilitation of families of martyrs and victims of terror, violence and abuse.

The committee was briefed about the organizational structure and scope of activities of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

The PBM officials told the committee that the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal had been mandated to facilitate marginalized segments of the society through providing them financial assistance, rehabilitation and financial assistance for educational and health purposes.

The committee was apprised that the PBM extended assistance from annual grants received from the government through its Dar-ul-Ehsas Orphanages, child support programme, education for deserving students, health facilities to destitute patients and women empowerment through Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal establishment and social service organizations.

PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi informed the committee that the financial and administrative system of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal had been strengthened, with digitalization of the record of its beneficiaries, besides establishment of facilitation centers and regional/sub-offices to ensure decentralization of the power and transparency.

He also informed the committee about the future initiatives of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

The committee later discussed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 Amendment of (Article 27) (moved by Ms Aliya Kamran, MNA) and pended discussion on the it subject to decision of the Cabinet Committee on disposal of legislative business.

The committee directed the Establishment Division to apprise it on the Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Ordinance, 2018 (Ord. No. XII of 2018) in light of the latest proceedings of the Supreme Court on a petition filed by an aggrieved candidate.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, members of the National Assembly Saleem Rehman, Ali Nawaz Awan, Tahir Sadiq, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Muhammad Hashim, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Mrs. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Raza Rabani Khar, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur and Syed Mehmood Shah, besides movers of the bill / calling attention Ms Aliya Kamran and Ali Khan Jadoon.