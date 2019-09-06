UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Directs Probe Into Hajj-2019 Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday directed a probe into alleged mismanagement in Hajj 2019 arrangements.

Chairing a committee meeting here, Maulana Asad Mehmood directed the religious ministry to take action against those found responsible.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri told the committee that the ministry would comply with its directives and provide the required information to investigators.

He said he was a frequent visitor to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and could say with confidence that the Hajj 2019 arrangements were the best.

Maulana Asad said the committee did not believe in character assassination of the minister or the secretary but wanted an inquiry into the Hajj operation as a lot of pilgrims were reportedly suffered during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

He said the ministry had already admitted that out of 47 Makatib, there was problem with six, while the licenses of two others were also cancelled.

