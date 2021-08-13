UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body Discussed Bill On Rights & Protection Of Journalists

Sub-Committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights on Friday discussed the Bill on Rights and Protection of Journalists

Sub-Committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights on Friday discussed the Bill on Rights and Protection of Journalists.

The meeting was chaired by Convener of the Committee MNA Lal Chand Malhi.

The meeting was also attended by President National Press Club Shakeel Anjum, Secretary Anwar Raza, Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), Siddique Anzar General Secretary (RIUJ BARNA ) besides members of National Press Club and officials of Human Rights and Ministry of Law and Justice.

The committee also appreciated the PRA for giving comprehensive recommendations on the bill. Convener Lal Chand Malhi said that these recommendations will be sent to the Central Committee.

