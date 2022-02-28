UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body Discusses PEPA Amendment Bill 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:56 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change on Monday discussed the pros and cons of "The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021" and directed the Climate Change Ministry to hold a meeting with Mover of the Bill and Ministry of Law and Justice to remove lacunas in the proposed legislation

The Committee met under the Chairperson of Member National Assembly (MNA) Munaza Hassan to discuss the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the Financial Year 2022-23 and other issues pertaining to Ministry and its attached departments.

The Committee endorsed all the budgetary proposals relating to the Ministry Climate Change and its attached departments for the financial year 2022-23.

The Committee however, directed that the Ministry to take up the issue with Finance Division for timely releases of Funds so that ongoing projects could be completed without further delay.

The Committee directed that the Ministry should develop proper liaison with the provincial governments for timely completion of Federal funded Projects and also strengthen monitoring system for proper utilization of funds.

More Stories From Pakistan

