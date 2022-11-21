National Assembly body dissatisfies over non-finalisation of Muridke library inquiry report

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Monday expressed the annoyance over non-finalization of inquiry report by Secretary, Archives Department, Punjab, in respect of the matter regarding cancellation of 1st floor of Library Complex Muridke, allocated by the Punjab Government for setting up of sub-campus of National Skill University (NSU) Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training Monday expressed the annoyance over non-finalization of inquiry report by Secretary, Archives Department, Punjab, in respect of the matter regarding cancellation of 1st floor of library Complex Muridke, allocated by the Punjab Government for setting up of sub-campus of National Skill University (NSU) Islamabad.

The meeting of the Standing Committee held in the Constitution Room of the Parliament House here, under the Chairmanship of Makhdoom Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gillani, MNA.

During the course of discussion on the matter concerning NSU, the Committee noted that the Secretary, Archives Department Punjab, was required to submit inquiry report but she remained failed in compliance of Committee's previous direction.

The Committee, expressing annoyance over non-compliance of its directions by the said Secretary, directed her to complete the due task within one week and submit the requisite report to the Committee.

The Committee also noted that District Police Officer (DPO) Sheikhupura had not yet initiated the process for registration of FIR concerning destruction of equipment of the said University by the TMA officials and other people of the vicinity.

Therefore, the Committee decided that Secretary Archives Department Punjab, Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Sheikhupura, should attend the next meeting personally and explain to the Committee about the latest status of case.

On the issue of missing admission forms of BA 1st Annual Exam of 2000 from Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), the Committee was informed that the inquiry, appointed on the directions of the Committee, had finalized its report and the same had been presented in the 79th meeting of the syndicate of IUB for concurrence.

After due approval, action against the responsible (s) will be taken. The Committee, taking note of the response, directed the VC, IUB, to get completed due process and submit the requisite compliance report in the next meeting.

Taking cognizance of rude and unwanted attitude by Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Department of Pak Studies, IUB, towards his students, the Committee directed the VC, IUB, to hold inquiry into the matter and submit report within one week. The Committee also decided to summon the said Professor in the next meeting.

Regarding the issue of repatriation of 300 female teachers working on Wedlock Policy in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the Committee was informed by the Ministry that pursuant to the decision of the Court, the matter was being considered sympathetically on case-to-case basis.

The Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry assured the Committee every effort will made to accommodate these teachers.

The Committee appreciated the Ministry for showing sympathetic response to the deputation teachers.

The Committee dropped "The establishment agenda of nine Engineering Universities in the country through a multi-billion-dollar project started by HEC in 2005 " (moved by Ms, Shagufta Jumani, DINA) due to continuous non-attendance of the Mover.

The Commitice deferred consideration of "The Starred Question No. 174, regarding handing over of Federal Educational Institutes to the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad" (moved by Mr. Naveed Amir Jeeva, MNA) on the request of the Mover.

On 'The National University Q/Security Sciences Islamabad Bill, 2022 " (moved by Mr. Nisar Aluned Cheema, MNA), the Chairman IIEC informed the Committee that pursuant to the directions of the Standing Committee, the management of the said University was invited.

The management had sought some time for arranging visit of I-IEC officials to the sight in near future. However, the managements of "The Pak China Gwadar University Lahore Bill, 2022 " (moved by Mr. Ghous Bux Khan Mahan MNA), and "The Indus University ofScience and Technology Bill, 2022 " (moved by Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, MNA) did not respond to the HEC's request.

The Committee deferred all the three Bills till resolution of the issues therein between the HEC and the managements of the said proposed Universities.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla and Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi. Ms. Aliya Kamran, NINA/Mover also attended the meeting.

Besides the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training, senior officers of the Ministry and its attached Departments/Organizations attended the meeting.

Whereas, Chairman, Higher Education Department Punjab, Secretary, Archives Department, Punjab and DPO Sheikhupura also attended the meeting.