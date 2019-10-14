UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Expresses Concer On Dely In Handing Over Plots To Assembly's Employees

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on House and library expressed its concerned over the inordinate delay in handing over the possession of the plots to the employees of National Assembly Secretariat by the management of Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FGECHS).

The Committee termed it a breach of Joint Venture contractual obligation by the management of the society.

The meeting of committee was held under the chairpersonship of Ms. Kishwer Zahra, MNA in Parliament House.

The committee while discussing the issue of delay in handing over the possession of plots, was of the view that a despite of deposit of money with FGECHS since year 2014, the developed plots had not been handed to the allotees. The Committee directed the President FGECHS to immediately honor the contractual obligation.

The President FGECHS apprised the committee that the present management of the society would fully abide by its contractual obligations after the approval of the lay out plan by the CDA and handing over of land of National Assembly Employees Housing Society (NAECHS) to the FGECHS. He informed the Committee that the society had been subjected to mismanagement and malpractices by the previous management of FGECHS, therefore the plots could not be handed over so far.

HE further informed that the previous management was being investigated by the NAB.

The President NAECHS apprised the Committee that 376 developed plots out of 1097 plots had been handed over to the members of NAECHS, whereas further 100 plots have been agreed to be allotted subject to approval of the layout plan by CDA. He further informed that process of demarcation of land of NAECHS was in process and the same would be handed over to the FGEHS management for further action.

While discussing the matters pertaining to the cleanliness of Parliament lodges, the Committee lamented the lethargy of janitorial staff and directed for ensuring the cleanliness of the premises. The Committee directed CDA to ensure timely payment of wages to the janitorial staff. The Committee also directed to ensuring that lifts in the lodges are in proper working condition and quality food in the Cafeteria prepared in accordance with the prescribed health standards.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Munawara Bibi Baloch, Ms. Musarat Asif Khawaja, Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam, Farrukh Habib, Additional Secretary (A) National Assembly and concerned officers of Ministry Interior, ICT and CDA.

