National Assembly body expresses concern over rising circular debt

The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Power Thursday took serious notice of rising power sector circular debt which continued to haunt Pakistan's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Power Thursday took serious notice of rising power sector circular debt which continued to haunt Pakistan's economy.

The committee which met with Chaudhry Salik Hussain in the Chair was informed that circular debt has swelled to almost Rs 1.9 trillion.

The payables have hit Rs 990 billion mark and loans, liabilities Parked in Power Holding Private Limited (PHPL) stood at Rs 800 billion.

The committee observed that tariff has also been increased by 12.5 percent to 30 percent by passing all inefficiencies, capacity charges and net hydel profit to the consumers. The committee asked the Power Division to go all out in reducing the cost of electricity.

The committee also suggested to convert power plants running on imported coal to local one.

The committee deferred the Bill " The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Act, 2020 for further discussion till its next schedule meeting. The Committee deliberated on making sub-committee on the bill as well as issues related to power Sector in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub, MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Shazi Marri, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Saif ur Rehman, Lal Chand, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Raza Rabbani Khar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Secretary Ministry of Power Irfan Ali and other senior officials of concerned departments.