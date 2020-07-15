UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Expresses Dismay Over Absence Of Ministry, Secretary Water Resources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:46 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Wednesday expressed displeasure over absence of the minister and secretary Ministry of Water Resources and observed that they should attend the next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Wednesday expressed displeasure over absence of the minister and secretary Ministry of Water Resources and observed that they should attend the next meeting.

The Committee which met with Nawab Yousaf Talpur here reviewed installation of Telemetry System and Sindh Barrage project.

If the Minister will not available some time then Parliamentary Secretary must attend the meeting, the committee said.

The members also expressed their displeasure over non compliance of previous recommendations and directions of the committee. The committee did not approve minutes of previous meeting and deferred till its next meeting.

Chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Zahid Abbas briefed the NA Panel about Water Accord 1991, power and duties of the Authority and telemetry system.

He said initially seven sites were unanimously identified for installing telemetry system and later it would be installed at 17 other sites.

General Manager WAPDA Abid Sheikh while briefing the committee about Sindh Barrage Project said that the proposed project site is located about 180 km downstream Kotri Barrage and 45 km upstream Indus River outfall into Arabia sea.

He also briefed about objectives of the project, approval status, progress/feasibility study and its alternatives.The committee was also briefed about financial status of Sindh Barrage and requirement for fiscal year 2020-21.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Fazal Muhammad, Ali Nawaz Awan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Maryum Aurangzeb, Shaikh Rashid Shafique, Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Muhammad Afzal Dhandla, Javed Iqbal Warriach, Ms Nuzhat Pathan, Chairman IRSA, Members IRSA, senior officials of Ministry of Water Resources and WAPDA.

