National Assembly body expresses displeasure over PMC's unsatisfactory report

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Tuesday expressed displeasure over non-professional attitude of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for submitting unsatisfactory reply on body's apprehensions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Tuesday expressed displeasure over non-professional attitude of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for submitting unsatisfactory reply on body's apprehensions.

The committee meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Magsi said that the report submitted by PMC was not satisfactory and showed its displeasure on the absence of its President and vice president, which showed the lack of importance towards the parliamentary business.

The chairman along with members of the committee convened an urgent meeting of the standing committee on the same agenda on February 4 and directed the president and vice president of PMC to ensure their presence in the next committee meeting.

Later on, the committee members walk out in protest. The meeting was attended by Jai Parkash, Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Dr. Nosheen Hamid, Dr. Seemi Bokhari, Ms. Fouzia Behram, Ms. Aliya Hamza Malik, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Darshan, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soormro, Ramesh Lal, Ms. Shams-un-Nisa and representatives of Ministry and attached departments.

