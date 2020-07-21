National Assembly body expresses displeasure over absence of top officials in the meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Tuesday expressed displeasure over the absence of Secretary Finance, President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and representative from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the meeting.

The committee, meeting of which was held under the chairmanship of MNA Faiz Ullah, directed the Secretary Committee for issuance of displeasure note to all the concerned.

The Committee reiterated that Legislative Business (Government Bills) would not be considered without the attendance of the Advisor for Finance in the Committee meeting, according to press statement issued here which added that the committee members were also of the view that Minister In-charge should be invited in the meeting.

On the occasion, Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), while briefing the Committee about the scam that occurred at Torkham Border, said that JIT had submitted its report on May 18, 2020.

According to the JIT findings, around 113 vehicles were identified to have crossed into Pakistan from Afghanistan wherein neither goods declaration not record for deposit of leviable duties/taxes were found, accordingly criminal cases/FIR were lodged against the culprits.

After detailed discussion the committee noted that delay to finalize the report in this respect would be against the prevailing of justice and also identified administrative loopholes and procedures adopted by the custom authorities at Torkham Border.

The Chairman assured the Committee that report on the subject matter would be concluded in a month time and directed the FBR to share the details regarding the officers and officials involved in the said scam including the actions taken by the FBR against them.

Meanwhile, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (Inland Revenue), briefed the Committee about the fire incident occurred in Faisalabad RTO Office.

The Committee directed that Legal Action against the culprits should be accelerated while the Chairman of the Committee appreciated the role of Chief Commissioner RTO Office Islamabad.

The Committee also expressed displeasure on the examination of valuation, rulings and procedures adopted by the Custom Authorities.

Some Members of the Committee were of the grave concern about the role of Director Valuation. Shafiq Ahmed Latki, Director Valuation, Custom explained his position for determining of valuation.

However, the Committee directed the Chairman FBR to look into the complaints received with regard to valuation and ruling issued by the Director Valuation. The Committee also referred the matter to the Sub-Committee already appointed under the Convenership of Mr. Faheem Khan, MNA.

The Committee also discussed a Calling Attention regarding deduction of 5% maintenance allowance from the salaries of the Federal Government employees working in BPS-6 to BPS-15.

It directed the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Housing and Works and Ministry of Interior to coordinate with the Mover for resolving the matter at the earliest.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Faheem Khan, Aftab Hussain Siddique, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Ali Perviz, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ali Nawaz Awan.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officers from M/o Finance and Revenue, Law and Justice, Federal Board of Revenue and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).