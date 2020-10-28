UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Expresses Reservations On Regulation Of Generation, Transmission, Distribution Bill

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:52 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee Wednesday expressed reservations on the Bill "The regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2020" and said by imposing surcharges the ministry is trying to find an easy way out to pay circular debt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee Wednesday expressed reservations on the Bill "The regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2020" and said by imposing surcharges the ministry is trying to find an easy way out to pay circular debt.

The committee which met under the chairmanship of MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain said the plan under which the legislation to impose uniform tariff and surcharge was not clear, said a press release.

There should be sufficient justification for the committee to give its nod of approval to the proposed legislation.

Salik Hussain along with other committee members pointed out deficiencies in the proposed legislation and observed that the imposition of surcharges should be done by the provinces and IPPs which had played havoc with the country, should be handed over to the provinces.

The ministry should ensure that no more waiver should be given to IPPs. Salik Hussain also drew the attention of the committee towards the report of the auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) who had pointed out huge irregularities, mismanagement, misappropriation and embezzlement amounting to Rs3 trillion only by the Power Division.

The AGP had also put question marks over sustainability of the power sector under the current state of affairs, governance shortcoming and weak financial and administrative controls.

Salik Hussain held all governments including present equally responsible for pending the quarterly adjustments.

Regarding surcharges, the committee asked the ministry to come up with a "master plan" its implications and long term benefits for the public and to address the question that whether was it part of the plan to make the power sector more efficient and could the ministry in a period of two to three years be able to lower the price per unit and at par with other countries of the region.

The Bill was deferred for the next scheduled meeting with the direction that the ministry should get its act together and submit a proper justification for the imposition of surcharge.

The other Bill "The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (No. XXV of 2019)" was also deferred as members from Sindh showed reservations for giving powers of taking cognizance by the officer of the government and opined that this would open doors for corruption and promote the culture of registering fake first information reports.

The committee vowed to call the high ups of Karachi Electric Company to answer the complaints of legislators.

The meeting was attended by MNA's Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Sher Akbar Khan, Saif Ur Rehman, Lal Chand, Saira Bano, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Shazia Marri, Secretary, Ministry of Power Division and senior officers of the relevant departments.

