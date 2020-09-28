National Assembly body for a detailed, comprehensive report on electoral reforms

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Monday directed the Election Commission to prepare a detailed and comprehensive report of the recommendations on the Electoral Reforms and submit to the Standing Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Monday directed the Election Commission to prepare a detailed and comprehensive report of the recommendations on the Electoral Reforms and submit to the Standing Committee.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was held in here under the Chairmanship of Mujahid Ali.

Expressing his wives Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said that Parliamentarians should work for the solution of public problems beyond party interests and should not boycott of the parliamentary business/ Standing Committees.

Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) invited observers including FAFEN to monitor the upcoming Elections in GB to be held on November, 15, 2020.

GB government had released Rs 250 million for the required arrangements of upcoming elections. Army helicopters will be deployed to pick up and drop off voters at the polling stations.

Members MNA namely Junaid Akbar, Jawad Hussain, Rukhsana Naveed, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Zill-e-Huma, Fouzia Behram, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and representatives of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting.