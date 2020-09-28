UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body For A Detailed, Comprehensive Report On Electoral Reforms

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:50 PM

National Assembly body for a detailed, comprehensive report on electoral reforms

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Monday directed the Election Commission to prepare a detailed and comprehensive report of the recommendations on the Electoral Reforms and submit to the Standing Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Monday directed the Election Commission to prepare a detailed and comprehensive report of the recommendations on the Electoral Reforms and submit to the Standing Committee.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was held in here under the Chairmanship of Mujahid Ali.

Expressing his wives Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said that Parliamentarians should work for the solution of public problems beyond party interests and should not boycott of the parliamentary business/ Standing Committees.

Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) invited observers including FAFEN to monitor the upcoming Elections in GB to be held on November, 15, 2020.

GB government had released Rs 250 million for the required arrangements of upcoming elections. Army helicopters will be deployed to pick up and drop off voters at the polling stations.

Members MNA namely Junaid Akbar, Jawad Hussain, Rukhsana Naveed, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Zill-e-Huma, Fouzia Behram, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and representatives of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Army Election Commission Of Pakistan November 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE taking proactive steps to reduce food waste: M ..

37 minutes ago

Emirates expands network further with restart of f ..

52 minutes ago

Chief Secretary distributes prizes among the playe ..

58 seconds ago

African cattle bred for toughness tested by climat ..

1 minute ago

Special package for dues payment of KDA employees ..

1 minute ago

Governor assures industrialists for Fed Govt suppo ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.