National Assembly body for addition of Naulong, Chirrah dams in PSDP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Monday proposed that the Naulong and Chirrah dams should be made part of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Committee Chairman Nawab Muhammad Yousaf Talpur chaired the meeting of the committee held at the New Sindh Secretariat here.

The participants of the meeting were informed that Naulong Dam project was started in 2009 but due to insufficient funds, the contractor abandoned the contract. Since then, the Naulong Dam construction had been adjourned.

Taking serious notice, the committee ordered to add the Naulong Dam into PSDP on priority basis.

The committee was informed that the project of Chirrah Dam was of so much importance to provide water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The non-construction of Chirrah Dam could result in severe crises of water in Rawalpindi and Islamabad in future.

The committee told that the Chirrah Dam project was combined project of the Capital Development Authority and Punjab government for which both institutions would provide funds. However, it was informed that the Punjab government was a bit reluctant to provide funds.

The committee directed that the Chirrah Dam should be constructed on priority and funds be provided for it.

If Punjab government was interested, it should be built jointly and if not, then federal government should construct it for the residents of Islamabad, the committee opined.

The committee constituted a sub-committee to monitor the both projects.

The sub-committee would monitor the progress of both projects and submit a report to standing committee.

The members of the sub-committee would be members of the National Assembly (MNAs) including Ali Nawaz Awan, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Nuzhat Pathan, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.

Joint Secretary of Ministry of Water Resources Syed Meher Ali Shah would assist the sub-committee.

MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Warraich, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Nuzhat Pathan and Khalid Hussain Magsi were in attendance on the occasion.

Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Saleh Muhammad was also present in the meeting.

The secretary, Ministry of Water Resources besides officers from Irrigation Department, WAPDA, Federal Flood Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IRSA also attended the meeting.

Members Federal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab of IRSA joined the meeting through video link.