National Assembly body for automatic system to block SIMs of dead persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ):The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Friday underlined the need for evolving an automatic system to block the dead persons' Subscribers Identity Module (SIMs).

The issue pertaining to deceased persons' SIMs was thoroughly discussed during the meeting chaired by Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon.

On the occasion, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) apprised the committee's members about the mechanism for transfer of SIMs to the successors of deceased persons.

The panel directed to the PTA and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to make joint efforts for developing an automatic mechanism for blockage of dead person SIMs.

The committee members suggested that there should be a mechanism which could help PTA to detect automatically about the deceased Identification Card number so that the SIMS, issued against the deceased persons, could be blocked.

The NA body took exception over the method of selling the SIMS across the country and instructed the PTA to evolve a mechanism to regulate the sale of SIMS by the telecom provider.

The committee chairman called for collaborative efforts to curb selling of unauthorized and illegal SIMS. He asked the PTA for provision of internet services to un-served and underserved areas, especially of Balochistan and Sindh on priority.

The PTA representative informed the committee that only five voices and two data SIMS were being issued against one Computerized National Identification Card. The PTA also briefed the panel about the matter pertaining to verification of the SIMS.

On the unanimous recommendation of the committee members, the details of agreement between the government of Pakistan and Etisalat, which had 26 per cent of PTCL shares along with management control of the then telecom, would be discussed in-camera at the next committee meeting.

The committee members expressed reservation about absence of the PTCL's senior officers from the meeting.

The agenda items related to tax revenue generated by the telecom industry and a sub-Committee were deferred.

The meeting was also attended by multiple MNAs including Aysha Rajaz Ali, Romana Khurshid Alam, Syed Mehmood Shah, Naz Baloch, Naz Baloch and Ali Gohar Khan.