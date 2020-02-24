National Assembly body for development funds distribution among merged districts on merit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department director general projects, to devise a formula for distribution of development funds among the newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA in transparent manner.

The committee that met here with Sajid Khan in the chair, observed that the selection/ distribution of development schemes at district level was not ensured on merit and took exception over not consulting the public representatives on those development schemes.

The NA body directed the director general to finalize the proposed development schemes under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) in the merged districts without any further delay so as to start the construction work and complete the development schemes in time in the area.

The committee also asked the Higher education Commission director general projects to actively pursue the case pending in the Islamabad High Court regarding start of admissions in medical/dental colleges under the Public Sector Development Programme project to ensure in time admission of students from Balochistan and formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The meeting was attended by Saleh Muhammad, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Aliya Hamza Malik, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, Sajid Hussain Turi, Muhammad Jamal Ud Din and Ali Wazir among other officials of the SAFRON ministry and its attached departments.