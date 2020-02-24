UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body For Development Funds Distribution Among Merged Districts On Merit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:25 PM

National Assembly body for development funds distribution among merged districts on merit

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department director general projects, to devise a formula for distribution of development funds among the newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA in transparent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department director general projects, to devise a formula for distribution of development funds among the newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA in transparent manner.

The committee that met here with Sajid Khan in the chair, observed that the selection/ distribution of development schemes at district level was not ensured on merit and took exception over not consulting the public representatives on those development schemes.

The NA body directed the director general to finalize the proposed development schemes under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) in the merged districts without any further delay so as to start the construction work and complete the development schemes in time in the area.

The committee also asked the Higher education Commission director general projects to actively pursue the case pending in the Islamabad High Court regarding start of admissions in medical/dental colleges under the Public Sector Development Programme project to ensure in time admission of students from Balochistan and formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The meeting was attended by Saleh Muhammad, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Aliya Hamza Malik, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, Sajid Hussain Turi, Muhammad Jamal Ud Din and Ali Wazir among other officials of the SAFRON ministry and its attached departments.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA HEC Islamabad High Court From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mubadala to commit to Bpifrance’s LAC I Fund

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National ..

16 minutes ago

Hamid Al Nuaimi praises development of UAE’s edu ..

31 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Indonesian Defence Minister

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives British Ambassador

46 minutes ago

PTI fails to fulfill promises : Syed Hassan Murtaz ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.