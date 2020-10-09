UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body For Formulating Boating, Fishing Rules In Rawal Dam

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:24 PM

National Assembly body for formulating boating, fishing rules in Rawal dam

The sub-committee of National Assembly on Water Resources Friday underlined the need for formulating rules and regulations to streamline boating and fishing in Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The sub-committee of National Assembly on Water Resources Friday underlined the need for formulating rules and regulations to streamline boating and fishing in Rawal Dam.

The committee, which met here with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan, gave one-week time to the departments concerned to draft the rules for boating and fishing in the dam.

Ali Nawaz also took exception over delay in reopening of the dam spot for the tourists.

The official of Interior Ministry explained the reasons behind closure of the site in light of the Special Branch report.

Nafisa Khattak suggested to open the dam for two days in a week with the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures, issued in wake of Coronavirus.

"If dam opens, it will be open throughout the week as the salaries of dam employees are being paid from the national exchequer," Ali Nawaz remarked.

The committee postponed the matter regarding re-opening of the dam till its next meeting.

