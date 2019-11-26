National Assembly body for giving AJK, G-B representation in PVMC

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Tuesday underlined the need for giving Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) representation in the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), suggesting the ministry to move a legislation in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Tuesday underlined the need for giving Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK ) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) representation in the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), suggesting the ministry to move a legislation in that regard.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Agha Hassan Baloch here at the Parliament House on Tuesday. The committee confirmed minutes of its sixth meeting held on September 27, said a press release issued here.

The Secretary, IPC Ministry gave a briefing on the compliance of the recommendations given by the committee in its previous meeting.

A detailed briefing on role, functions, achievements, and future proposals of PVMC was given to the committee. It was informed that a twelve member council was elected for a term of four years with its representation from the four provinces of Pakistan.

The Committee recommended that the Ministry should move legislative proposal for inclusion of members from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to cater for representation from those areas as well.

The Committee was briefed that the Council had taken steps to standardize and bring uniformity in the curriculum of the veterinary science teaching institutes.

It was recommended that the Council should also undertake research projects to provide solutions for the problems in domestic livestock farming.

The committee showed concern over the low productivity of the domestic dairy products and asked the Ministry to take necessary steps in that regard.

It was also recommended that provincial Livestock and Fisheries Departments should ensure their presence in rural and far-flung areas of their respective provinces. The committee decided to inspect and hold meetings with each provincial livestock department in its respective province to ascertain its on-ground performance.

Member National Assembly including Mehboob Shah, Gul Zafar Khan, Ms. Robina Jamil, Ms. Munawara Bibi Baloch, Ms. Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Behn, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Ms. Naseeba Channa and Muhammad Anwar attended the meeting.