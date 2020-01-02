UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body For Holding Seminars To Create Awareness About AIDS

Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:53 PM

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on National Health Services Thursday directed the Ministry of National Health Services to hold seminars at district level to create awareness among the masses about the chronic disease of HIV AIDS and the ways to control it

The committee, which met here with Khalid Hussain in the chair, expressed concern over the lack of coordination among the provinces regarding a survey conducted about the prevalence of the deadly disease.

The committee members viewed that most of the surveys were conducted only on papers in total disregard of ground realities.

The body summoned all the provincial directors general of health and programme managers in its next meeting for a detailed briefing over the matter.

The health ministry officials informed the committee that screening tests had been conducted in different areas of the country, besides conducting training under the Global Funds Programmes to control the disease.

The committee deferred "The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill 2019", "The Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2019" and "The Islamabad Transfusion of Safe Blood (Amendment) Bill, 2019 due to the absences of their movers.

Committee members Haider Ali Khan, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Dr Nousheen Hamid, Professor Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Samina Matloob, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ramesh Lal and Shams-un-Nisa, and health ministry officials attended the meeting.

