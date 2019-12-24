UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body For Indulging Commercial Activities At PMNH

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:05 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology Tuesday suggested Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) to indulge commercial activities at the museum to divert itself towards self-sustainability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology Tuesday suggested Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) to indulge commercial activities at the museum to divert itself towards self-sustainability.

The committee that met here with Sajid Mehdi in the chair asked Director General PMNH, Dr Syed Lal Shah to prepare a feasible report for establishing a hotel, tea and coffee shops, and other commercial activities at the area as many people visit it annually.

The NA body also directed the PMNH DG to place the feasibility report before the Ministry of Science and Technology for granting the loan by international donor or from the national banks of the country and report to the committee within two months.

Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) Director apprised the Committee about the working and performance of the centre.

"PASTIC is planning to develop the National S&T data center including all disciplines like social sciences, natural and applied sciences and publishing the same in statistical year's book annually for the information of country's youth," he added.

The members of the meeting appreciated its performance and emphasized that PASTIC should publish such data and distributed to the youth through renowned universities of the country.

Among others the meeting was attended by, Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Sobia Kamal Khan, Zeb Jaffar, Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Naveed Aamer Jeeva, samina Matloob, Ch Ashraf and Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, besides other senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology and its attached departments.

