National Assembly Body For Innovation In FPSC's Civil Services Exam For Quality Human Resource

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:22 PM

National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Monday directed Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for restructuring and bringing innovation in the existing civil services examination to hunt the quality human resource

It further observed that the deteriorating standard of civil services needed to be looked into properly.

It also directed for a comprehensive briefing on the working and system of central superior services (CSS) examination in its next meeting.

The FPSC secretary briefed the committee about the CSS examination system in vogue.

The committee also showed concern over the office memorandum (OM) of the Finance Division on revised conditions/criteria for grant of time scale to private secretary BS -17.

The committee, to look into the matter, constituted a sub-committee under convenership of Mohsin Dawar and asked to report the committee within thirty days.

The sub-committee has also been mandated to look into the matter of employees of Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP) regarding the illegal orders imposed by the current PCP manager Karachi, against the staff.

The committee was apprised that the OM of Finance Division was issued with the approval of the prime minister to give effect to the revised conditions/criteria for grant of time scale to private secretaries.

The Finance Division representative further informed that the policy had to be revised in consequence to a decision of Federal Services Tribunal.

Discussing the Private Constitution Amendment Bills, the committee directed the Establishment Division to pursue convening of meeting of the Cabinet Committee on disposal of legislative cases at the earliest for decision on the said Bills.

The mover of one of the Bill contended that the amendment proposed by her was related to extension of provincial quota for further twenty years which was imperative for ensuring employment opportunity to the people with less educational facilities/opportunities.

The committee pended discussion on the Civil Servants Amendment Bill for its next meeting.

The committee met under the chairpersonship of Kishwer Zehra, here in the Parliament House and attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs Saleem Rehman, Ali Nawaz Awan, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Muhammad Hashim, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Roshanuddin Junejo, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Movers Aliya Kamran, Secretary Establishment Division and other officers of departments concerned.

