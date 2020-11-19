UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body For Maximum Plantation Of Olive Trees

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

National Assembly body for maximum plantation of olive trees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change on Thursday recommended maximum plantation of olive trees in the country and directed all the provinces to discourage plantation of Eucalyptus trees as they consumed extra water.

The committee met here here at parliament House under the chair of Munaza Hassan, MNA. The committee expressed displeasure over the absence of Secretary of Climate Change in the meeting and directed that that the Minister and the Secretary must be attended the next meeting of the committee.

The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on 10th September, 2020. The committee recommended that forest rules of business in Punjab should be reviewed and forest department, Punjab must be considered fruit trees plantation instead of fuel wooden trees.

The representative from Ministry of Petroleum briefed the committee on the up-gradation and shifting of fuel specification to Euro-V technology.

Further, the committee showed its displeasure for not attending the meeting by Chairman, OGRA.

The MNAs and members including Dr. Haider Ali Khan, Tahir Sadiq, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Ms. Naureen Farooq Ibrahim Khan, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms. Tahira Aurangzab, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam, Syed Mustafa Mahmud, Zulfiqar Bachani and Ms. Shahida Rehmani besides the senior officers attended the meeting.

