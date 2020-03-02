National Assembly body for paying honoraria to employees served during budget sessions

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurance Monday directed all departments to pay honoraria to their employees who served during the budget sessions, industriously, in the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurance Monday directed all departments to pay honoraria to their employees who served during the budget sessions, industriously, in the Parliament House.

The committee further directed that honoraria may be given to the employees of Pakistan Television (PTV), Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The meeting of the standing committee was presided over by chief whip of ruling party and Standing Committee Chairman Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, MNA.

The standing committee was informed that NADRA, PTA and IESCO had paid honoraria to their employees who served during the budget sessions in Parliament House.

The CDA had also paid honoraria to its officials, however, the honoraria to its officers was yet to be paid.

Similarly, the committee was informed that ptv, Radio Pakistan and APP had also not paid honoraria to their employees.

The standing committee was informed that more than 30 years had been passed and the CDA had received all charges, including the development charges, from the plot holders of E-12. But despite the passage of long time, CDA did not handover the plats to the allottees.

The standing committee was informed by authorities concerned that the present government was keenly interested to develop E-12 without further delay. So, the standing committee directed that CDA should address all issues related to the development of E-12 within one month and a compliance report might be submitted to the committee.

The standing committee had also directed NADRA to furnish details of all blocked CNICs on the direction of courts of law as well as different agencies.

Moreover, the standing committee directed that the process to obtain the CNIC may further be made easier for the citizens.

The meeting was attended by Members National Assembly (MNA) Mujahid Ali, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Syed Mubeen Ahmed, Khalid Hussain Khan Magsi, Chaudhary Armghan Subhani, Usman Ibrahim, Syed Javed Hasnain, Muahmmad Afzal Khokhar, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Saira Bano, Gul Zafar Khan, MNA/Mover Sajid Khan, MNA/Mover, Gul Dad Khan, MNA/Mover and Sher Akbar Khan, MNA/Mover.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan was also present in the meeting. Secretary of parliamentary affairs, secretary of information and broadcasting and many other senior civil officers attended the meeting.