National Assembly Body For Re-conducting MDCAT Test

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday recommended that MDCAT test results may be canceled and re-conducted to safe the future of students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Thursday recommended that MDCAT test results may be canceled and re-conducted to safe the future of students.

The committee meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Magsi made this recommendation after thorough discussion on the results of MDCAT test.

The committee was of view that on reservations of the body regarding flaw and discrepancy in MDCAT test results, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) President could not satisfy the committee.

Discussing about the allocation of seats and fee structure of private medical colleges, the committee recommended and directed that the PMC may allocate seats to private medical colleges and determine their fee structure by themselves.

The committee further recommended that passing marks for admission test of MDCAT should not be more than 50%.

The committee urged the PMC to hire the services of medical professionals with administrative skills instead of other professionals.

The meeting was attended by Dr Haider Ali, Jai Parkash, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Dr Nousheen Hamid, Dr Seemi Bukhari, Fouzia Behram, Aliya Hamza Malik, Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr Samina Matloob, Dr Darshan, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ramaish Lal, and Salahuddin Ayubi (special invitee).

