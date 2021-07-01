The members of National Assembly Standing Committee on Education and Professional Education in a meeting held on Thursday recommended to refer the case of assault of a male student in International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The members of National Assembly Standing Committee on Education and Professional Education in a meeting held on Thursday recommended to refer the case of assault of a male student in International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member of the National Assembly, Najibuddin Awaisi.

The committee also recommended to call the FIA director general and inspector general Islamabad in the next meeting.

The members of the committee said this issue should be taken as a test case and criticized the university administration for defaming the victim.

The member of committee, Hamid Hameed asked about the action taken against the alleged video of the university's Vice President, Nabi Bakhsh Jamani.

The rector of the university responded that action was taken against the students and a management committee was formed in this regard.

The committee asked the IIUI rector to clarify the authority and rules of the university with regards to the student of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) abuse case.

The IIUI rector said the incident took place on June 18, which was painful and said that the rector oversees university policy matters.

"We took immediate action and a committee formed by the president is working on this incident. The committee after reviewing the case will suggest further steps to be taken." The committee member said that earlier, an inappropriate video surfaced from IIUI and became viral.

The university is putting its own fault on the child, the member said, asking why human rights watch is silent over this issue.

The incident took place on June 18 and reported on June 21 while the first information report was lodged on June 24.

The members of the committee recommended to call FIA DG and IG Islamabad and said "If it was a crime, then the one who delayed in legal proceedings is the culprit".

He said delay in legal proceedings ends the case and there should be a detailed inquiry of the incident.

The members of the committee expressed their displeasure over not starting summer vacations in the federal educational institutions from the start of July like Punjab.

Responding to this, the Federal Secretary for Education, Farah Hamid said the federal government was reviewing the decision of summer vacations in educational institutions and there will be a meeting with the education minister in this regard.

The committee member also expressed displeasure over the HEC ordinance.

Member Committee, Ali Nawaz Awan said the appointment of HEC chairman should be based on performance, if you do a good job, extend the term.

Hamid Habib opposed the bill and said HEC chairman's term of office has been terminated due to which there will be a race for coming and going.

Mehnaz Aziz expressed disappointment over bringing HEC Ordinance overnight and said Former HEC chairman wrote a letter in which he asked for an audit of some institutions of Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, from where the fight started.

She called for rejecting the ordinance and moving to the Parliament."There should be a method of testing performance", she added.