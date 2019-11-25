National Assembly body for screening of returning emigrants to prevent diseases' haulage

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Monday underlined the need for conducting medicals tests of all the returning emigrants at the airports to avoid spread of fatal diseases like HIV AIDS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Assembly 's Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Monday underlined the need for conducting medicals tests of all the returning emigrants at the airports to avoid spread of fatal diseases like HIV AIDS

"It is mandatory for Pakistanis to undergo medical tests and necessary vaccinations before their departure but unfortunately there is no mechanism for evaluating the returning workers' health," Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto said while taking serious note of the practice.

The committee, met here with Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din in the chair, informed by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) that the medical tests of emigrants was being conducted before their departure as per condition imposed by the host country but no test was compulsory for the returnees, he added.

Endorsing the suggestions of committee members, the chairman committee called the officials of ministries of health and, Law and Justice at its next meeting to hold extensive deliberation over the matter.

MNA Noor ul Hassan Tanvir, however raised objection over the proposal and said it was not a workable initiative as the country could not deny its own citizen from entering his homeland.

To this, the overseas ministry's secretary said the initiative would help identifying a virus carrier, besides sensitizing the patients' family and surrounding community about such infectious disease.

The committee members were also apprised that the present government was formulating the first-ever emigration policy as there was no such instrument had been formed since 1947.

The comprehensive policy would regulate the welfare processes of intending emigrants and ensure the protection of their rights, the secretary oversea ministry said.

The committee members asked the ministry officials to share the draft of policy with them in the next meeting to hold discussion over that.

Briefing the committee about functioning of the BEOE, its Director General Kashif Noor said the Bureau had been operational since 1971 and devised its rules and procedure in 1979.

The BEOE had seven protectorate offices in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Peshawar and Quetta, he added.

Kashif said till the date, the BEOE had spent some Rs 85 million out of its total budgetary allocation of over Rs 266 million for the fiscal year 2019-20.

He said as many as 531,800 workers had been proceeded abroad this year for various job assignments while 382,439 went abroad during the last year.

Kashif said the workers were being given pre-departure briefing at all the protectorates offices and 100 per cent biometric verification of the emigrants was also being ensured, he added.

The committee members stressed the need for imparting one-week long training to the workers before they left the country.

They said the workers should be sensitized about the laws and regulations of the host country before their departure.

Kashif informed the committee about the BEOE's limited resources, especially in arranging one week-long training classes for the workers.

The ministry secretary assured the DG BEOE that the resources would be provided to the bureau and said the former would facilitate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between BEOE and Workers education Department to start at least two or three day training courses for the workers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The committee meeting was attended by the MNAs including Syed Javed Hussnain, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Sobia Kamal Khan and others.