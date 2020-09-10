National Assembly body for taking up water distribution matter in next CCI meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Thursday recommended taking up the water distribution matter in next meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to ensure redressal of provinces' grievances in an amicable way.

Chairing the committee meeting, Khalid Hussain Magsi took exception over non-settlement of the water dispute and pointed out since long ineffective role of the Indus Water River System Authority (IRSA) in that regard.

The committee asked the quarters concerned to take the water issue to the CCI again for its amiable settlement.

The body made this recommendation while discussing the calling attention notice, moved by Member National Assembly Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, about non-representation of Balochistan in IRSA and non-supply of water to the province.

Jamali also suggested remodeling of canals in Balochistan and Sindh to resolve the water distribution issues, which was endorsed by all the committee members.

The committee also stressed the need for early installation of the new telemetry system at various points of the Indus water to settle the matter in order to ensure judicious distribution of water share among all the federating units.

The lawmakers were also briefed on Chashma-Jhelum Link canal's maintenance and management, besides its strategic importance.

The officials' concerned informed that the canal was operational around-the-clock for last 20 years with a single day of closure.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan stressed for reopening the Rawal Dam for general public to offer maximum recreational opportunities to the capital's dwellers.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had opened four dams for the public, adding in developed countries recreational places, situated along the water courses, were considered as the best tourist attraction sites.

Ali Nawaz said the capital administration had no objection to reopen the Rawal Dam for general public and if there were any security concerns, these could be removed in consultation with Ministry of Interior.

Khalid Hussain Magsi, who chaired the meeting in absence of Chairman Nawaz Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, formed a five-member sub-committee headed by Ali Nawaz Awan on the Rawal Dam.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Warraich, Naureen Farook Khan, Nuzhat Pathan, Chaudhry Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Riaz-ul-Haq and Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, besides Joint Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, representatives of WAPDA, provincial irrigation departments and members IRSA from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.